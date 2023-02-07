MISHAWAKA, Ind. (February 7, 2023) — Saint Joseph Health System (SJHS) is hosting “Walk-in Wednesday,” an in-person hiring event on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. Attendees can interact with recruiters and leaders in three sessions from 8:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m., 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m., and 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. EST. Interviews are available for RN, Nursing Support, Diagnostic Imaging, Surgical Services, Speech Pathology, Therapy and Environmental Services at Mishawaka Medical Center, 5215 Holy Cross Pkwy., Mishawaka, IN 46545

Tags

Recommended for you