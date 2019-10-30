PLYMOUTH – The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announces safety upgrades are planned for U.S. 30 in Plymouth, at the intersection with Plymouth-Goshen Trail between State Road 17 and U.S. 31.
INDOT crews planned to begin work there Monday (weather permitting), which will close off the center median, allowing right turns only from U.S. 30 to Plymouth-Goshen Trail.
To accomplish this, crews will install barricades, pavement markings and signage.
INDOT has been actively pursuing a safety improvement at this location after reviewing crash history and having conversations with local officials. INDOT is also pursuing a more permanent solution, which could include removal of pavement in the median as early as next year.
Traffic looking to turn left from U.S. 30 onto Plymouth-Goshen Trail have multiple re-route options, including using interchanges at SR 17 (for westbound traffic) and U.S. 31 (for eastbound traffic) to turn around on U.S. 30 and head back toward Plymouth-Goshen Trail.