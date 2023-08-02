PEORIA, IL—Sadie Pirkle of Culver, IN is one of 1700 students who was named to Bradley's Dean's List for the Spring 2023 semester. Pirkle is majoring in Elementary Education - ESL Endorsement.
Sadie Pirkle Makes Bradley’s spring 2023 Dean’s List
