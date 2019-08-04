BREMEN – The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announced that a pair of roads –one in Bremen and the other in Culver – will close on Monday.
INDOT said the S.R. 331 bridge over the Yellow River in Bremen is closing Monday for a superstructure replacement project.
The bridge is anticipated to reopen in early November.
State road detours must be on state-maintained roads only.
Northbound drivers on S.R. 331 will be detoured west on U.S. 6, north on U.S. 31 and east on U.S. 20 Bypass back to S.R. 331.
Southbound drivers on S.R. 331 will be detoured west on U.S. 20 Bypass, south on U.S. 31 and east on U.S. 6 back to S.R. 331.
As well, INDOT said S.R. 8 in Culver is closing Monday for chip seal operations.
The road will close between S.R. 23 and S.R. 17, reopening by Tuesday night – weather permitting.
Eastbound drivers on S.R. 8 will detour north on S.R. 23, east on U.S. 30 and south on SR 17 back to SR 8. Westbound drivers on SR 8 will detour north on SR 17, west on U.S. 30 and south on S.R. 23 back to S.R. 8.
The chip sealing process consists of distributing a liquid asphalt emulsion on the roadway and covering the liquid asphalt with crushed stone to provide a new wearing surface.
Once the asphalt has cured, any excess chips left on the roadway are swept from the surface.
Chip sealing extends the life of a roadway by protecting it from moisture, ultraviolet degradation and other damaging exposures.
In addition to sealing the pavement, chip seal applications reestablish surface friction – improving safety for the motoring public.
Of the pavement preservation methods employed by the state, chip sealing is perhaps the most cost-effective. Studies show that every dollar invested in chip seal operations saves $6-$14 in future roadway costs.