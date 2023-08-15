On August 11, 2023 units were dispatched to Lowe’s in response to a theft and the suspect hitting a witness with his vehicle as he was leaving the area. The suspected went eastbound on US 30. Marshall County Police Officer Bennett located the vehicle east of Iris. Plymouth Police Officers Miller and Mark made the scene and took Tekee Russell in to custody at Elm Road and US30 where Russell was stopped for battery with a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness and theft. 

Tags

Recommended for you