Kelley D. Rowe was arrested on a warrant for two counts of Felony Theft. He was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Marshall County Jail for incarceration.
hot
Rowe arrested on Warrant
Tags
Jamie Fleury
Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Post 27 glides to win over Portage Post 430
- Eastern student Juan Baltazar Tapia of Nappanee recognizes for academic excellence in spring, 2023
- Rowe arrested on Warrant
- Odonnell arrested for Warrant
- Good and Roth arrested behind Parkside Mini-Mart
- Sallee arrested for Outstanding Warrant
- Laforme-Harpel arrested for multiple charges
- Woodward booked for Domestic Battery Warrant
Most Popular
Articles
- Hoover arrested during traffic stop; K-9 Officer Castor detected narcotics
- Martinez Gonzalez arrested on multiple charges
- Nifong arrested on multiple charges
- Crash News Release from Marshall County Sheriff’s Department
- Buck arrested for Operating a Vehicle with a BAC of .15% or greater
- Bryant, Garcia and Larimore arrested during investigation
- Matos arrested for Battery Resulting in Bodily Injury and Strangulation
- Marshall County Sheriff’s Department accident report
- Quintana-Romero arrested for OWI
- Good and Roth arrested behind Parkside Mini-Mart
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.