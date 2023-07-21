On July 21, 2023 at approximately 03:21 a.m., Officers with Plymouth Police Department were conducting parking patrol when they encountered a female identified as Grace Rotz of Auburn, IN sitting in her vehicle with a juvenile passenger. During the investigation it was discovered that Rotz had consumed alcoholic beverage. The juvenile was transported to the hospital by Plymouth Fire.  Rotz was taken into custody and transported to Marshall County Jail and lodged for Illegal Consumption of Alcohol. 

