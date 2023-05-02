At approximately 2:30 a.m. Plymouth Police were dispatched to 209 West St for a suspicious vehicle. Upon arriving on scene, Jose Rosas Jr. was found to be passed out behind the wheel, with the vehicle running and in gear. While attempting to wake Mr. Rosas up, his foot slipped off the brake pedal and his vehicle struck two other parked vehicles. EMS was called to the scene and Mr. Rosas was taken to the hospital. After an investigation, it was determined that Mr. Rosas had a BAC which was three times the legal limit. Mr. Rosas was placed under arrest and booked into the Marshall County jail on charges of OWI - Endangerment and Illegal Consumption.

