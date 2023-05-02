At approximately 2:30 a.m. Plymouth Police were dispatched to 209 West St for a suspicious vehicle. Upon arriving on scene, Jose Rosas Jr. was found to be passed out behind the wheel, with the vehicle running and in gear. While attempting to wake Mr. Rosas up, his foot slipped off the brake pedal and his vehicle struck two other parked vehicles. EMS was called to the scene and Mr. Rosas was taken to the hospital. After an investigation, it was determined that Mr. Rosas had a BAC which was three times the legal limit. Mr. Rosas was placed under arrest and booked into the Marshall County jail on charges of OWI - Endangerment and Illegal Consumption.
hot
Rosas Jr. arrested for OWI-Endangerment and Illegal Consumption
- Content Provided
-
- Updated
- Comments
Tags
Jamie Fleury
Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Davison arrested for OWI, Possession of Marijuana
- Rosas Jr. arrested for OWI-Endangerment and Illegal Consumption
- DeMask incarcerated for Public Intoxication
- Young, Bennet reintroduce PASTEUR Act to fight antimicrobial resistance
- Primary Election Day is Today
- Area teams still have plenty to play for
- Morris ready to take his work ethic to Depauw
- Local teams pairings for sectional softball and baseball
Most Popular
Articles
- Moyer arrested on warrant for Dealing in Methamphetamine
- Sterling arrested for Battery and Trespassing
- Williams arrested for Battery
- Williams arrested for Invasion of Privacy, Violated No Contact Order
- Wallace arrested on active warrant for six counts of Child Molesting
- MCSD, Argos Fire, EMS, and Argos Police Department respond to three vehicle crash on US 31 and SR 10 intersection
- Hardesty and Clemons booked for multiple charges
- Two arrested on Warrants - Neglect of a Dependent
- Hummel arrested on warrant for Criminal Recklessness, Defendant Shoots a Firearm into a Building
- Fatal accident, investigation pending
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.