On May 19th, 2023 at approximately 12:52 a.m., an officer with the Plymouth Police Department was conducting a security patrol through Centennial Park. Officer Schieber located a running vehicle that was parked on the east side of the park, near the large sledding hill. A female was found sitting in the drivers seat and identified as 24 year old Guadalupe C. Rosas of Plymouth. Officer Schieber identified signs of impairment and observed open-suspected alcoholic beverages.  As a result of the officer’s investigation, Rosas was taken into custody and transported to the Marshall County Jail, pending criminal charges for Operating While Intoxicated, Operating While Intoxicated over .15, and Operating While Intoxicated-Prior. Her blood alcohol content was found to be almost three times the legal limit. 

