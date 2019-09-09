PLYMOUTH – A Rochester woman was sentenced to a decade in prison after she admitted to dealing methamphetamine in Marshall County.
Marshall Superior Court I Judge Robert Bowen sentenced April D. Lowe, 34, in August to 10 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to a single county dealing meth. The charge was a Level 2 felony, which has a sentencing range of 10 to 30 years. The average sentence is 17.5 years.
As part her plea agreement with the Marshall County Prosecutor’s Office, a charge of possession of meth was dismissed. That count was a Level 5 felony with a sentencing range of one to six years.
In his sentencing order, Bowen writes that Lowe can request a sentencing modification after she has served 60 percent of her term, has no prison conduct violations and successfully finishes an appropriate substance abuse treatment program as determined by the Indiana Department of Correction.
According to court documents:
Lowe and Forrest Warren, also of Rochester, sold a little less than 14 grams of meth to a pair of undercover officers working for the Marshall County Undercover Narcotics Investigation Team in June 2018 while the couple was staying at a motel on Plymouth’s north side.
Prosecutors charged Warren, whose age wasn’t available, with two counts of dealing meth as well as a count of misdemeanor possession paraphernalia. His case has not yet been resolved.