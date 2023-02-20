On February 17, 2023 at approximately 7:30 p.m. Marshall County Sheriff’s Department Officer Blake Bennet responded to the area of State Road 17 and 10B Road for a property damage accident. While Officer Bennet was conducting the accident investigation, he located 49-year-old Robert Geren of Plymouth. Robert Geren had an Active Warrant through Marshall County (Original Charge of Driving While Suspended, prior). The driver of the vehicle was identified as 47-year-old Jenell Geren of Plymouth. Officer Bennet located suspected Methamphetamine and Paraphernalia during his investigation. Robert Geren along with Jenell Geren were taken into custody and booked at the Marshall County Jail. Robert was booked for Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Paraphernalia, and his Active Warrant. Jenell Geren was booked for Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Paraphernalia.

