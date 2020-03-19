KOSCIUSKO COUNTY – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces that a culvert replacement is scheduled for S.R. 13 from CR 400 N to CR 500 N in Kosciusko County. The road closure is scheduled to begin in late March but may begin in early April due to weather.
The three-day closure will allow maintenance crews to complete the replacement of a culvert pipe. Access to homes and businesses will be maintained through the work. The official state detour for the closure will be U.S. 30 to S.R. 5 to U.S. 6. The work is scheduled to be complete by April 1, weather permitting.
Motorists can expect to see signage up as early as the week of March 23.
Stay Informed
Motorists in Northeast Indiana can monitor road closures, road conditions, and traffic alerts any time via:
- Facebook: facebook.com/INDOTNortheast
- Twitter: @INDOTNortheast
- CARS 511: indot.carsprogram.org
- Mobile App: iTunes App Store and the Google Play store for Android
About Next Level Roads
“With a sustainable, data-driven plan in place to fund roads and bridges, Hoosiers can rest assured that Indiana will remain the Crossroads of America for generations to come.” – Governor Eric J. Holcomb
Governor Holcomb’s Next Level Roads plan is a fully-funded, data-driven investment in Indiana’s transportation infrastructure. Implemented in 2017, Next Level Roads dedicates more than $60 billion to construction and maintenance projects for at least the next 20 years to improve and maintain Indiana’s state highways, finish major projects, and plan for the future. The plan fosters partnerships between the state and Hoosier cities, towns, and counties to deliver high-priority local road projects. Next Level Roads is enhancing Indiana’s economic edge and the quality of life for all Hoosiers. View our interactive Next Level Roads construction map at www.nextlevelroads.com.
About the Indiana Department of Transportation
Over the past 100 years, INDOT has transformed the state of Indiana into the Crossroads of America we know today. With six district offices and 3,500 employees, the agency is responsible for constructing and maintaining more than 29,000 lane miles of highways, more than 5,700 bridges, and supporting 4,500 rail miles and 117 airports across the state. Indiana once again ranked #1 in the U.S. for infrastructure in CNBC’s 2019 “America’s Top States for Business” ranking. Learn more about INDOT at in.gov/indot.