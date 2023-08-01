On July 26, 2023 at approximately 7:42 p.m. Plymouth Police Department units were dispatched to the area of Sycamore Street and Sixth Street for the report of a juvenile driving a vehicle. Officer Krynok located the suspect vehicle in the area and conducted a traffic stop. It was being driven by Carlos Rodriguez who has never obtained a driver's license. While he was driving, he allowed his seven year old son to drive the vehicle while his six year old son was a passenger in the back seat. Carlos was lodged at the Marshall County Jail for the above offenses.

