On Sunday, July 2nd, 2023 at approximately 7:41 p.m. Marshall County Dispatch received a call in regards to a purple Honda traveling north on SR 17 near Sycamore Road driving at a slow rate of speed and all over the road. Deputy Johnson located the vehicle and observed the vehicle did not make a complete stop and initiated a traffic stop. During the stop, it was learned the driver, Donna Del Carmen Rivera Isaula had never received a driver’s license. She was then transported to the Marshall County Jail where she was booked for Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Ever Receiving a License, a Class C Misdemeanor, and issued a $100 bond. 

Tags

Recommended for you