PLYMOUTH -- The Heartland Artists Gallery, Marshall Country Tourism, and Blueberries in Marshall County have collaborated to add more art in the community.
The three entities came together with the idea of incorporating quilt art with the blueberry sculpture.
This blueberry will be re-designed and painted with a sampling of the barn quilts from the Marshall County Barn Quilt Trail.
Jon Miller, an artist from Heartland, will be painting for the next 3-4 weeks at the Gallery.
Heartland welcomes the community to visit and check on the progress of the blueberry.
Artist, Jon Miller stated, “I’m privileged that I was asked to paint one of the blueberry sculptures. I moved back here a year and half ago and liked the art in the street. It's great that I can create another blueberry and I like that I can paint from the Barn Quilt Trail collection. The quilts offer endless inspiration, another form of the arts in Marshall County."
This blueberry being painted, sponsored by Heiden Creative and Stillson Studio, was one of the original blueberry sculptures placed at River Park Square in 2014.
It was damaged in the flood of 2018 and Laura Mann saved it from being swept down the river.
It needed major repair and a huge thank-you goes to Lincolnway Auto Body Shop for fixing the sculpture and priming it again for new art.
Cori Humes shared, “We are excited at Marshall County Tourism for connecting the Blueberries in Marshall County with our Barn Quilt Trail. This crossover shares the arts across the county in a different way. We continue to believe rural living is an art form; whether it be the colorful quilts painted on barns, or the straight lines of the farmland or the majestic treeline, or the sky with the many shades of blue. All can be seen as art."
This blueberry will be titled “Fabric of Life” and be placed back in River Park Square, downtown Plymouth.
Community members are encouraged to stop by the Gallery during the open hours of 10-4, Tuesday through Saturday, to see the blueberry’s progress.