On May 22nd 2023, around 3:51 p.m. the Marshall County Sheriffs Department was notified of a driver that almost hit a school bus and then hit a mailbox and left the area. The driver, identified as James Rimel of Bremen was located in the area of Miami Trail north of US 6. It was found that Rimel had been drinking at the time of the incident. Rimel failed field sobriety tests and was offered a certified test. Rimel had a Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) of .242, three times the legal limit. Rimel was then arrested and booked into the Marshall County Jail for Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated and Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Accident. Rimel was given a court date of June 6th 2023 and a cash bond of $1,500. Marshall County Sheriffs Department and Bremen Police Department assisted at the scene. 

