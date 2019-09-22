PLYMOUTH – Plymouth officials said Tuesday there will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Dr. Susan Bardwell Aquatics Center in October – and it will open to the public later that month in time for the Plymouth High School swim team’s season.
City Attorney Sean Surrisi told the Plymouth Redevelopment Commission at its Tuesday meeting that the ribbon cutting is set for noon Saturday, Oct. 5.
Surrisi said work is finishing on various end-stage items at the building.
“Things are really getting close to wrapping up over there,” the attorney said. “I spent a lot of time over the last couple weeks with (Marshall County Economic Development Corp. President and CEO) Jerry Chavez going over the place with a fine-toothed comb.”
Surrisi said the city’s building commissioner gave organizers a certificate of occupancy for the Aquatics Center last week.
While the Aquatics Center was originally set to open in mid-August, Chavez said via email Wednesday the unusually cold winter and wet spring caused construction delays.
“In the midst of construction, a capital campaign was launched to ensure that a fully functioning competition pool was delivered to the community,” he said. “Releasing capital campaign purchases to coincide with (the) original contract created some impact on (the construction) schedule.”
The capital campaign for the Aquatics Center has raised over $380,000, Chavez said.
The total project – both the aquatics center and Growing Kids Early Childhood Learning Center – is an $11 million development being funded through public and private cash as well as grant monies.
The $2.2 million early childhood learning center offers education and childcare, and also houses the offices for the Marshall County Community Foundation and United Way of Marshall County. It is the second prong in the development and is in a completely separate building directly east of the Aquatics Center on the north side of Miller Drive across from LifePlex.
In April, the Plymouth Common Council approved giving about $142,500 to the capital campaign for the Aquatics Center.
The donation is part of the Aquatics Center’s drive to raise $800,000 to resolve a shortfall in the project’s cost. The total cost of the aquatics center project is about $8.5 million.
The funds raised through tax credits, private funding and Regional Cities grant dollars were enough to pay for about 90 percent of the project, Chavez previously said.
Money raised by the capital campaign will be used to pay for amenities at the aquatics center, such as a scoreboard and timing equipment. Those items, and others, weren’t included in the project’s budget.
The city’s donation came from the proceeds of land sold at techFarm, city officials previously said.