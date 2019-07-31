(Editor’s note: This article on William Satorius appeared in the days leading up to the Nov. 2, 1987, Plymouth mayoral election between five-term incumbent Mayor Charles O. Glaub and challenger Satorius. The article, which profiled Satorius, has been edited for obvious grammatical errors. The obituary for former Mayor William Satorius is in Wednesday’s edition of the Pilot News. Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, 1100 N. Michigan St., Plymouth. Funeral services are 11 a.m. Friday at Calvary Lutheran Church, 1314 N. Michigan St. Visitation also resumes one hour prior to the funeral service.)
PLYMOUTH -- Bill Satorius figured it would be a long shot when he decided to run for mayor. After all, he would running against a popular mayor completing his fifth term.
But his concern for the public as he has served as the only Republican member of the common council, and his belief that people would listen to the issues has given Satorius a stronger edge than might have been foreseen.
Satorius, 49, moved to Plymouth from his native Milwaukee 17 years ago and has served on a variety of boards and councils since then. He is the supervisor of the Materials and Receiving Department at DelMonte Corporation.
He and his wife, Sharon, have two children, Kari, a graduate of Plymouth High School and presently a sophomore at Indiana University, and Doug, a sophomore at Plymouth High School.
Satorius has served for eight years as a member of the city plan commission; four years on the Plymouth Board of Works and Safety; nine years as a member of the Plymouth Volunteer Fire Department, the last three years as Fire Prevention officer.
He has also been a past president of the Marshall County Industrial Association, and a past member of the Board of Directors of the Plymouth Chamber of Commerce and the United Way. He is a member of the Lions Club and the Calvary Lutheran Church of Plymouth.
It was while serving his current term on the council that Satorius began to think about running for mayor. He said he is concerned about tax rates going up, and the lack of participation of the council members and the public, either from lack of communication or intimidation.
Satorius has brought up several issues in the past few months which he feels the council, and the mayor need to address. One of these was his proposed Financial Accountability Act, which suggested ways which the city could be held more accountable for expenditures of city tax money. The resolution died for lack of a second before it could be brought to a public hearing.
Satorius said the Financial Accountability Act (got) one thing wrong with the current administration – lack of information about the city’s dealings. He cited the recent purchase of the buildings at the Plymouth Municipal Airport as an example of a covert deal which should have been public.
Satorius said apparently Mayor Charles O. Glaub made a deal with Cecil Pond, owner of the buildings, on his own because the first he knew the city had purchased the buildings was when the council had a claim for $67,000 present among the monthly claims.
The city has been attempting to purchase the buildings for several years but could not reach an agreement with Pond. Satorius sees it as a case of poor planning.
“Here were these empty offices, with a possible $2,000 or $3,000 rent. So that was $60,000 in revenue lost because no one made a decision. All of a sudden there’s this claim, and who knows what happened. There’s no record that I’m aware of.”
