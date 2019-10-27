On Saturday, Oct. 19 bands from around the area performed on the Regional level of the Indiana State School Music Association (ISSMA).
Bands from Plymouth, LaVille, Bremen, Triton, John Glenn, and Knox high schools competed against others to see who would advance to the Semi-State level of competition.
While Plymouth, LaVille, Bremen, and Triton performed at Lafayette Jefferson High School in Lafayette, John Glenn and Knox performed at Chesterton High School in Chesterton.
Here are the results:
- The Pride of Plymouth performed in Open Class B at Lafayette Jefferson High School. They received a silver rating for their show, “The Chaos Theory.” They advanced to the Semi-State level.
- The Spirit of Triton performed in Open Class D at Lafayette Jefferson High School. They received a silver rating for their show, “Dreamers.” They did not advance to the Semi-State level.
- LaVille Royal Regiment performed in Open Class D at Lafayette Jefferson High School. They received a silver rating for their show, “Second Star to the Right.” They advanced to the Semi-State level. It should be noted that this is the first time in school history that they have advanced to this level.
- Bremen Emerald Alliance performed in Open Class D at Lafayette Jefferson High School. They received a gold rating for their show “Dark Waters.” They advanced to the Semi-State level.
- The John Glenn Falcon Pride performed in Open Class C at Chesterton High School. They received both Visual and Effect Distinctions and a gold rating for their show “Disconnect.” They advanced to the Semi-State level.
- The Knox Redskin Brigade performed in Open Class C at Chesterton High School. They received a gold rating for their show “To Be Wed.” They advanced to the Semi-State level.
Semi-State competitions will be held on Saturday, Nov. 2.
For those performing in Open Class D, that competition will be held at Franklin Community High School.
For those performing in Open Class C, that competition will be held at Decatur Central High School.
Those that advance to the State Finals will perform on the Lucas Oil Stadium on Nov. 9.
Congratulations all the bands that performed this past Saturday and good luck to those that perform on Nov. 2.