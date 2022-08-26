LAPAZ—LaPaz has received two requests from people on Tyler Rd. who wish to hook into the town’s sewer system. Both will have some complications to do so. One would have to bore under the road in order to connect, but the other would have to “have to go to the line that comes across Tyler Rd. that goes over to the lift station and tie in there,” according to LaPaz wastewater department worker, Jerry Auer. He also theorized that a manhole would also have to be installed for the second property.
Requests to hook into LaPaz sewer introduce need for sewer tank specifications
