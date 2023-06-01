WASHINGTON, D.C.—Today, Congressman Rudy Yakym (IN-02) and Congresswoman Dina Titus (NV-01) introduced H.R. 3624, the Travel Trailer and Camper Tax Parity Act. This bill makes a technical fix to the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act so that RV dealers can fully deduct the interest on their floor plan financing for all the RVs they sell, including non-motorized towable trailers, which account for 88% of RV sales. 

