NORTH JUDSON – A missing Starke County man was reportedly spotted at a gas station near the Quad Cities area along the Illinois-Iowa border.
South Bend television station WBND reported Wednesday that James Runkle, 56, of North Judson, was captured on video footage at a Savanna, Ill., gas station.
Starke County sheriff’s officials have forwarded their Silver Alert information to the Savanna Police Department, the television station said.
Savanna is about 60 miles northeast of the Quad Cities and along the Mississippi River.
Starke County sheriff’s officials said James Runkle, 56, was last seen at about 7 a.m. Friday.
Runkle is thought to be in “extreme danger and might require medical assistance,” according to a sheriff’s department news release.
Runkle is 6-feet-2 and weighs 210 pounds. He has a bald head and brown eyes.
Runkle was last seen wearing a green shirt and camouflage pants. He was driving a black 2004 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck with an orange kayak in the back. The truck’s license plate number is BLT662.
Radio station WKVI reported that Runkle planned to go fishing before a 1:30 p.m. doctor’s appointment in Plymouth.
Anyone with information about James Runkle should call 911 or contact the sheriff’s department at (574) 772-3771, option 1.