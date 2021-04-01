editor's pick featured popular top story urgent
Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-IN-02) Hosts Virtual Visit with Argos Community Jr-Sr High School, Reinforces Value of Financial Education for Students Participating in SIFMA Foundation’s Capitol Hill Challenge
Washington, DC, April 1, 2021 – Rep. Jackie Walorski held a virtual visit with students at Argos Community Jr-Sr High School participating in the SIFMA Foundation’s Capitol Hill Challenge (CHC) program, supported by the Charles Schwab Foundation. This national 14-week financial education competition pairs individual members of Congress with public schools in every congressional district to participate in a fun, educational program that instills a deeper understanding of personal finance and economics.
Rep. Walorski spoke with Argos Community Jr-Sr High School student teams who are managing a hypothetical $100,000 online investment portfolio of listed stocks, bonds, mutual funds, impact investments and cash. Students learn about saving and investing and develop a better understanding of fiscal policymaking, the role of the capital markets, and global economic trends. The competition uses the SIFMA Foundation’s curriculum-based Stock Market Game™, a financial education program that is proven to raise student scores on tests in mathematics and economics and to improve students’ and teachers’ personal financial behavior. At the end of the competition, the top 10 performing teams win prizes and national recognition plus the chance to engage directly with government, business and education leaders, virtually or in-person (as per health and safety guidelines).
“For more than a decade, the SIFMA Foundation’s Capitol Hill Challenge and Stock Market Game have helped students from around the country become financially capable,” said Kenneth E. Bentsen, Jr., SIFMA President & CEO. “Our industry is committed to helping students learn the importance of saving and investing, while also providing them a solid foundation to achieve their future financial goals. I’d like to give special thanks to lawmakers like Rep. Walorski who are connecting personally to engage students on these important issues.”
“Many teens do not receive the financial education they need to successfully manage their money, and programs like the Capitol Hill Challenge can help advance middle and high school students’ understanding of personal finance and the capital markets,” said Carrie Schwab-Pomerantz, President, Charles Schwab Foundation. “Our commitment to this program and SIFMA Foundation stems from our belief in the power of financial education to enable people to achieve long-term financial success.”
“SIFMA Foundation is proud to offer every member of Congress an extraordinary opportunity to help their local public schools access financial education and keep students excited and engaged in learning through the Capitol Hill Challenge,” said Melanie Mortimer, President of the SIFMA Foundation. “By investing in financial capability, we are investing in the success of our youth, our democracy and this nation.”
Since the Capitol Hill Challenge began in 2004, the program has coordinated more than 5,500 matches of U.S. Representatives and Senators with middle and high schools, reaching more than 133,000 students. For more details and to view updates about this year’s program, visit the Capitol Hill Challenge website atwww.stockmarketgame.org/capitol-hill-challenge.html
About SIFMA Foundation’s Stock Market Game™
The Stock Market Game™ is an online simulation of the global capital markets that engages students grades 4-12 in the world of economics, investing, and personal finance and prepares them for financially independent lives. More than 600,000 students including 300,000 girls and 200,000 students of color take part annually, across all classroom and virtual learning environments, in all 50 states and around the globe. The Stock Market Game has reached nearly 20 million students since its inception and is proven to raise student standardized test scores in math and economics and positively impact teachers’ personal financial behavior. To learn more, please visit: www.stockmarketgame.org.
About the SIFMA Foundation for Investor Education
The SIFMA Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization dedicated to fostering knowledge and understanding of the financial markets for individuals of all backgrounds, with a focus on youth in underserved communities and students of color. Drawing on the support and expertise of the financial services industry, the SIFMA Foundation provides high-quality financial education programming that strengthens economic opportunity across communities and increases individuals’ access to the benefits of the global marketplace. Notable Foundation programs include The Stock Market Game™, the InvestWrite® national essay competition, the Capitol Hill Challenge™, and Invest It Forward®. For more information on the work of the SIFMA Foundation, visit www.sifma.org/foundation.
About SIFMA
SIFMA is the leading trade association for broker-dealers, investment banks and asset managers operating in the U.S. and global capital markets. On behalf of our industry’s nearly one million employees, we advocate on legislation, regulation and business policy, affecting retail and institutional investors, equity and fixed income markets and related products and services. We serve as an industry coordinating body to promote fair and orderly markets, informed regulatory compliance, and efficient market operations and resiliency. We also provide a forum for industry policy and professional development. SIFMA, with offices in New York and Washington, D.C., is the U.S. regional member of the Global Financial Markets Association (GFMA). For more information, visit http://www.sifma.org.
About Charles Schwab Foundation
Charles Schwab Foundation is a private, nonprofit organization funded by The Charles Schwab Corporation (Charles Schwab). Its mission is to create positive change through financial education, philanthropy, and volunteerism. More information is available at www.aboutschwab.com/community. The Charles Schwab Foundation is classified by the IRS as a charity under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. The Foundation is neither a part of Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. (member SIPC) or its affiliates.
About Charles Schwab
Through its operating subsidiaries, The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) provides a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services to individual investors and independent investment advisors. Its broker-dealer subsidiaries and their affiliates offer a complete range of investment services and products including an extensive selection of mutual funds; financial planning and investment advice; retirement plan and equity compensation plan services; referrals to independent, fee-based investment advisors; and custodial, operational and trading support for independent, fee-based investment advisors through Schwab Advisor Services. Its primary banking subsidiary, Charles Schwab Bank, SSB (member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender), provides banking and lending services and products. More information is available at www.aboutschwab.com. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn.
TD Ameritrade, Inc. and TD Ameritrade Clearing, Inc., members FINRA/SIPC, are separate but affiliated companies and subsidiaries of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank.
Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-IN-02) Hosts Virtual Visit with Argos Community Jr-Sr High School, Reinforces Value of Financial Education for Students Participating in SIFMA Foundation's Capitol Hill Challenge
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.