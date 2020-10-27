Marshall County Treasurer Angie Birchmeier would like to remind taxpayers that the Fall Installment of the 2019 pay 2020 property taxes will be due Nov. 10. Tax bills were mailed earlier this year with coupons for both the Spring and Fall Installments.
Payments may be sent via USPS (please ensure your payment is postmarked Nov. 10 or before) or by utilizing one of the drop boxes located inside the vestibule on both the north and south ends of the County Building. We also have a drop box on the outside of the south end located just west of the double doors. Taxpayers may also pay with a credit/debit card by going online by going to the County’s website at www.co.marshall.in.us and clicking on Property Taxes (convenience fees will apply).
Beginning Oct. 27, the Town of Bremen and First Merchants Bank in Bourbon will begin accepting tax payments as well as any TCU location. Residents are reminded they MUST include their tax coupon with the payment if choosing one of these options (and a self-addressed, stamped envelope only if a receipt is requested) in a sealed envelope.
If you are unable to pay prior to penalties being added please note that if there are no delinquencies a 5% penalty will apply for the first 30 days. If not paid within the first 30 days, the penalty will become 10%. For parcels where there are existing delinquencies an automatic 10% penalty will apply.
If your property taxes are escrowed, you should have received a tax bill copy for your records with “IN ESCROW” typed across it. If you have paid off your mortgage and no longer escrow, please check with your lender to verify who is responsible to make the fall payment.
Residents are welcome to call us at 574-935-8520 with any questions or concerns. We appreciate the public’s patience and understanding during this difficult time.