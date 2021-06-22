The Blue Zones team met with Marshall County community leaders and individuals Tuesday evening in Cana Hall on the Ancilla and Marion College campus in Donaldson to discuss how to live longer, better lives to improve well being and enhance civic pride and economic development.
Community input is welcome during one or all of several focus groups meeting Wednesday both in-person in the Evergreen Room at Lindenwood Retreat Center located at 9601 Union Road, Plymouth. Virtual participation is also welcome.
As stated in the invitation posted publicly and emailed by the Marshall County Community Foundation and United Way, this will be a time for the Blue Zones team to conduct a structured exploration of our community systems and policies to build a plan for change.
The first focus group will discuss schools and will meet from 1 p.m. to 2:15 in the Evergreen Room. Register for the schools focus group meeting at https://www.bluezones.com/activate-marshall-county/focus-group-schools/ (virtual or in person)
The second focus group will discuss worksites and will meet at the same time in the Sycamore Room at the Lindenwood Retreat Center. Register at https://www.bluezones.com/activate-marshall-county/worksites-focus-group/ (virtual or in person)
The third focus group will discuss community engagement and will meet in the Evergreen Room from 2:30 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. Register at https://www.bluezones.com/activate-marshall-county/engagement-focus-group/ (virtual or in person)
The fourth focus group will discuss community policy and will meet at the same time in the Sycamore Room. Register at https://www.bluezones.com/activate-marshall-county/community-policy-focus-group/ (virtual or in person)
The community assessment kick-off will conclude with a wine social held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Pretty Lake located at 10055 Pretty Lake Trail, Plymouth.