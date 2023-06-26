On 06/22/2023, Plymouth Police Officer Baker was advised of a subject with an active warrant in the area of Lincoln Highway and Pioneer. The subject was later located at 503 W Jefferson. While Officers were attempting to take the subject into custody a struggle ensued causing minor injuries to one officer. Subject was taken into custody and booked into the Marshall County Jail for his outstanding Warrant, Battery on a Public Safety Official and Resisting Law Enforcement. 

