PLYMOUTH – Plymouth leaders are expected to get a number of updates of projects going on throughout the city at Tuesday’s redevelopment commission meeting.
Commissioner members are expected to be updated on:
– The Dr. Susan Bardwell Aquatics Center.
Jerry Chavez, president and CEO of the Marshall County Economic Development Corp., told the redevelopment commission at its May meeting that the aquatics center on the city’s north side was about 60 percent complete.
Chavez previously said the aquatics center is on schedule to be completed in time for the start of the 2019-2020 Plymouth Community School Corp. school year.
The total project – both the aquatics center and Growing Kids Early Childhood Learning Center – is an $11 million development being funded through public and private cash as well as grant monies.
The learning center received its certificate of occupancy in mid-April.
