PLYMOUTH — City Attorney Sean Surrisi reported to the Redevelopment Commission about a few potential projects that the City of Plymouth could fund with money from the Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI) grant. The projects funded by this money would have to be privately owned, and the money would be given in the form of a government matching grant. “It’s 60/40 private/public funded projects,” explained Surrisi. After much discussion and planning over the last year, the City has narrowed down the projects that they would like to fund.
One of the projects that the City would like to fund is revitalizing the Montgomery Ward Commerce Center, located at 214 N. Michigan St. The proposal would see this location turn into an entrepreneurship center, which would provide space and opportunities for local entrepreneurs to grow and develop their skills. This is something that the city has been looking into for years, and is something that Marshall County Economic Development Corp. (MCEDC) has been extremely interested in establishing. Reportedly, MCEDC would be housed in the same location and would head up the program.
Another option for READI grant money is to build 11-13 rentable townhouses on the west side of Water Street between Garro St. and Washington St. Surrisi explained that the estimated that the project would cost approximately $3.6-4 million.
A third potential project would be to renovate 101 S. Michigan St., recently purchased by a restaurant developer, into a brew pub with outdoor seating. The project could cost anywhere between $1.5-2 million.
At present nothing has been decided, pending further conversations with the state and private entities, and will be discussed at later meetings. Requests for Proposal (RFP) for each decided-upon project will have to be submitted by Aug. 15. From there, they will be evaluated for potential project. Once the RFPs have been accepted, Plymouth will submit applications for the grant money. Reportedly, the City should hear whether or not they were awarded the funds in December.