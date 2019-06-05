PLYMOUTH – A third member of the Nunez family has died from injuries he suffered in a Memorial Day crash in northwest Ohio.
Erik Nunez, 15, the son of Simone Nunez and Refugio E. Nuñez-Peña died Wednesday in Toledo.
A combined visitation will take place 3-8 p.m. Friday, June 7, at Plymouth Wesleyan Church, 11203 S. Michigan Road, Plymouth, according to a death notice from Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home.
There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at 2 p.m. Saturday at St. Michael Catholic Church, 613 N. Center St., Plymouth.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in Erik’s name may be made to the Plymouth High School Band Program, 1 Big Red Drive, Plymouth, IN 46563.
A full obituary will be published in the Friday edition of the Pilot News.
Simone D. (Loew), 42, and Refugio E. Nuñez-Peña, 39, were killed in a collision along the Ohio Turnpike near Archbold, Ohio, on Memorial Day.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol previously said Nunez-Pena was driving a 2015 Ford F-250 westbound on the Ohio Turnpike at about 4:10 p.m. when the pickup was struck head-on by an eastbound 2017 Peterbuilt semi-tractor trailer driven by Kenneth E. Trowbridge, 29, of South Bend.
The couple and Trowbridge were pronounced dead at the scene, according to Ohio authorities.
Erik Nunez, a passenger in the pickup, suffered critical injuries and was flown to Toledo Medical Center.
Ohio officials said Trowbridge crossed the median for an unknown reason, striking Nunez-Pena’s pickup.
Debris from the median struck a third vehicle, a 2013 Volvo semi-tractor trailer driven by Allen Schlabach, 61, of Killbuck, in the windshield area. He was not injured.
The box trailer from Trowbridge’s semi became unhitched and overturned and continued eastbound in the westbound lanes, according to Ohio State Police.
A fourth vehicle, a westbound 2017 Kia Sorento driven by Isabella Nunez, 18, tried avoiding the trailer, but it struck the rear passenger side of the sport-utility vehicle.
Two passengers in Isabella’s SUV, Trevor Fisher, 19, of Plymouth, and Selia Nunez, 9, suffered minor injuries. Both were taken to Toledo Medical Center.
Isabella was not injured in the crash.
As of late Monday, a GoFundMe page set up to benefit the children has raised nearly $35,000 toward a $40,000 goal.
“Family was everything to them and they enjoyed life together,” the couple’s joint obituary states. “They have traveled across the globe and have shared many camping trips as a family. On Memorial Day, they were returning from one of many camping trips, this one to the Canadian Niagara Falls.
“Refugio loved fishing at local lakes, cooking, visiting the shooting range and following various sports,” according to the obituary. “Nothing in life was too challenging for Simone. She enjoyed biking and hiking, cooking and being a mother. Together they found themselves coaching and supporting their children’s years of soccer play.”
For Simone and Refugio, the family is requesting that memorial gifts be made to a Ronald McDonald House of your choice or to St. Michael Parish 612 N. Center St., Plymouth, IN 46563.
Visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/simone-nunez-children-isabel-erik-and-selia to donate to the children of Simone D. and Refugio E. Nuñez-Peña, who were killed Memorial Day in a vehicle collision.