The 63rd annual Bremen Firemen's Festival kicked off Tuesday with a parade through downtown. It concludes with fireworks at 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

BREMEN – The 63rd annual Bremen Firemen’s Festival comes to a close tonight, but it will definitely go out with a bang.

The 63rd annual firemen’s festival culminates tonight at 10:30 with a large fireworks display.

But before the festival ends, there are still plenty of events on tap for today:

Sixth annual Bremen Firemen’s 5 Race:

8:30 a.m. — 343 Fun Run

9 a.m. — 5K Run/Walk

2 to 4 p.m. — free car safety inspection by Lutheran EMS

3 p.m. — Bremen Firemen’s Food Tent open

3 to 4:30 p.m. — arm wrestling competition weigh-in (various weight divisions)

5:30 p.m. — arm wrestling competition

6 p.m. — carnival opens

8 p.m. — Bremen Firemen’s Raffle drawing

10:30 p.m. — gigantic fireworks display

