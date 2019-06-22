BREMEN – The 63rd annual Bremen Firemen’s Festival comes to a close tonight, but it will definitely go out with a bang.
But before the festival ends, there are still plenty of events on tap for today:
Sixth annual Bremen Firemen’s 5 Race:
8:30 a.m. — 343 Fun Run
9 a.m. — 5K Run/Walk
2 to 4 p.m. — free car safety inspection by Lutheran EMS
3 p.m. — Bremen Firemen’s Food Tent open
3 to 4:30 p.m. — arm wrestling competition weigh-in (various weight divisions)
5:30 p.m. — arm wrestling competition
6 p.m. — carnival opens
8 p.m. — Bremen Firemen’s Raffle drawing
10:30 p.m. — gigantic fireworks display