BREMEN -- Each year, downtown Bremen lights up with carnival rides, fireworks and more for the annual Bremen Firemen’s Festival, always kicking off with a parade.
The festival was originally conceived as a fundraiser for the fire department that consisted of a few rides and vendors downtown; while it still has those basic features, it has grown to be something families look forward to every year.
The same can be said about the firefighters themselves.
“The festival actually began around Labor Day and then moved to Fourth of July,” Captain and Training Officer Eric Thornton said. “It had become a time for families to get together and celebrate the holidays. We hope they will still get together and celebrate with us.”
There is no charge to attend the festival, so anyone will be able to come and “celebrate” with the department.
He said there is a $2 fee to park inside the festival grounds; although there’s other free public parking farther away.
“We are a family-oriented festival; we have something for everyone to enjoy,” Thornton said.
As such, the department partners with Luehrs’ Ideal Rides to provide carnival rides, and hosts a series of competitions and events for people interested in participating or watching.
Such events include 5K/3K runs, an arm wrestling competition, bike night and raffles.
And that’s not to mention the parade and fireworks show, which Thornton takes particular pride in.
“I believe we have one of the nicest parades and fireworks displays inn the area,” he said. “Just come and enjoy.”
Anyone interested in taking part in the parade is still able to do so.
There is an application form at http://bremenfire.org
, and can be completed until the day of the parade, June 18. The same is true for the other events; people can sign up for them the day of.
Thornton said his favorite part about the festival every year is seeing so many people having fun.
“Seeing all the people that come back to Bremen for the festival, listening to kids having fun on the rides,” he said.
And while people are out having fun, Thornton mentioned the food they will be able to enjoy.
“The Firemen’s Food Tent is definitely the place to eat!” he said, noting that they will be serving ribeye steak sandwiches, pulled pork, Philly cheese steaks, steamed sweet corn and baked potatoes.
He said there will also be “standard festival booths,” Mexican food, Ben’s Pretzels and more.
The attractions for this year’s festival are the same as in years past, but Thornton said they’re not opposed to making additions and alterations in future festivals.
“We are always open to ideas or suggestions to help us improve the festival each year,” he said.
