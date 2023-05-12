On May 10, 2023 at approximately 11:16 p.m. Plymouth Police Officers were dispatched to the trailer park at 2401 N Michigan Lot 17 for a possible domestic. Upon arrival, officers observed a broken window out of the trailer, and a group of people pointing to a male, who was identified as Alejandro Ramirez-Tochimani.  After an investigation, it was determined that Alejandro had battered several members of his family.  Alejandro was arrested and booked into the Marshall County Jail on charges of Domestic Battery, Battery, and Criminal Mischief.

