  On Sunday, May 14th, 2023 at approximately 9:08 p.m., Marshall County Police were dispatched to a residence in the 11,000 block of Lincoln Highway for an active physical domestic between two male subjects. Officer Wozniak arrived on scene and was able to separate the subjects. The aggressor, Candido Ramirez Rangel, was found to be under the influence of alcohol and was detained. It was found that he battered his brother and choked him during a physical altercation. Candido was transported to the Marshall County Jail and was processed for domestic battery and strangulation. 

