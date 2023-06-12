On June 10, 2023 at approximately 12:22 a.m., Officers with the Plymouth Police Department conducted a traffic stop in the area of Lincoln and Nursery Street after observing a vehicle disregard-three separate stop signs. During the officer's investigation, it was found that the driver, Rafael Quintana-Romero, was intoxicated. Rafael was transported to the Marshall County Jail where he was lodged for Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated, Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated - Endangering, and Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated- - over .15%.
Quintana-Romero arrested for OWI
Jamie Fleury
Staff Writer
