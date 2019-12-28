Dog of the Week: Thor
Thor is a Rottweiler/Hound mix of large build. He is seven years old. Thor’s adoption fee has been sponsored (waived). He is good with kids, but not cats. He’s also listed as a good watchdog.
Cat of the Week: Quinn
Quinn is a domestic short hair female. She is nine weeks old.
If you are interested in Thor, Quinn or any other pet call the dedicated staff at the Starke County Humane Society immediately. Interested parties should call the shelter at 574-896-5060 to ensure that contact is made. The hours of the shelter are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. till 4 p.m. CST. If there is no answer, please leave a message and they will return it.