On 5/28/2023 at approximately 10:45 p.m, Plymouth Police responded to Walmart for a suspicious person parked in the parking lot. Upon arrival, the sole occupant of the vehicle was identified as Robert Quinn Jr, 38 years old of Winamac. Walmart management requested that Quinn leave the property after two previous issues earlier in the day. Plymouth Officers advised Quinn that he needed to leave the property, however he repeatedly failed to comply. Quinn was further found to be intoxicated and was taken into custody for Criminal Trespassing and Public Intoxication. Quinn was booked into the Marshall County Jail.
Quinn Jr. arrested for Criminal Trespassing and Public Intoxication
Jamie Fleury
Staff Writer
