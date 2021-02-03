INDIANA — The Indiana Department of Health (IDH) is making changes the definition of close contact for classroom exposures. During Governor Holcomb’s weekly Wednesday press conference, IDH Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box stated that data from schools in the state and across the country “indicate that it is rare for student infections to occur from exposure in the classroom when all parties are masked. That data shows only 3 to 5 percent of infections occur in classrooms.”
Dr. Box went on to say that the data shows spread in classrooms is rare when everyone is masked.
Throughout the pandemic, the IDH has defined close contact as a person within 6 feet of a positive case for 15 minutes or longer. Those individuals have been required to quarantine for 14 days.
Talking to schools, it’s been discovered that some schools have only been able to maintain a 3 feet separation.
“This has not resulted in increased cases and schools consistently are reporting very little transmission within the school setting,” Dr. Box said.
Because of the data, effective Monday:
• No longer require quarantine or contact tracing if students and teachers remain at least 3 feet apart and are wearing a mask at all times in the classroom.
• Quarantine rules still apply to exposures that occur at lunch, athletics, band or choir or any other school setting, or if teachers and students have removed their masks.
Quarantine timing is also being adjusted to reflect the new options offered by the Center for Disease Control (CDC).
The IDH, according to Dr. Box, maintains that the safest option is still the 14-day quarantine. However the IDH is allowing the following two options in addition to the 14-day quarantine:
• 10-day quarantine if person never developed symptoms and wears a mask at all times when returning to school.
• 7-day quarantine if a negative PCR nasal swab test is conducted on Day 5, 6, or 7 or a negative rapid antigen test upon return to school on Day 8.
The options above are only for students and teachers.
“Our goal throughout this pandemic has been to support our schools and to protect our students, teachers, and staff as they continue to navigate in-person education. We hope that these steps will help to decrease the disruption that COVID-19 continues to cause in our educational system and lead to quicker isolation of positive individuals which will reduce the spread of the virus,” said Dr. Box.