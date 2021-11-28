Marshall County Sheriff Matthew Hassel released that today, Sunday, Nov. 28 at about 2:08 p.m. a pursuit began in Culver involving the Culver Police Department. The pursuit was joined by officers of the Marshall County Sheriff's Department and the Argos Police Department. The pursuit ended at the Park n' Shop 1105 N. Shore Drive in Culver at 2:39 p.m. resulting in an officer involved shooting. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. One Marshall County Sheriff's officer suffered minor injuries and was treated and released at the St. Joseph Regional Medical Center Plymouth.
The incident is being investigated by the Indiana State Police.