PLYMOUTH – A purported member of the Aryan Brotherhood was sentenced to more than a decade in prison after he pleaded guilty to dealing methamphetamine in Marshall County.
Marshall Superior Court I Judge Robert Bowen sentenced Donald W. Mills III, 40, to 15 years in prison after Mills pleaded guilty Wednesday, Dec. 11, to a single count of dealing methamphetamine as a Level 3 felony.
A Level 3 felony is punishable by three to 16 years. The average sentence is nine years.
In issuing his sentence, Bowen found several aggravating factors against Mills.
Bowen determined that Mills has 10 previous criminal convictions, including three that were related to illegal substances and three that involved felonies. He also found that Mills has been sentenced to jail eight previous times and has not successfully complete probation in the past. The judge also ruled that Mills is at a high risk to re-offend, according to the sentencing order.
The judge found no mitigating factors, or reasons to lessen the length of Mills sentence.
While investigators close to the case previously said Mills is a member of the Aryan Brotherhood, Bowen declined to include a gang enhancement in his sentence.
Mills and his wife, Sally Ann Roebuck, 41, sold 7.3 grams of meth to an officer with the Marshall County Undercover Narcotics Investigation Team or a confidential informant working with UNIT at an undisclosed business in Polk Township on May 2.
Mills’ criminal activity was apparently well known to investigators.
“Mr. Mills is known to be frequently armed and has made death threats to anyone involved in a (previous) case resulting in Mrs. Roebuck’s imprisonment,” the court papers state. “He is also known be a member of a well-known white supremacy group.”
That well-known white supremacist group is the Aryan Brotherhood, an investigator confirmed recently.
According to Indiana marriage license records, Roebuck, who also goes by the name Sally Mills, married Donald Mills in October 2016 in Starke County. Roebuck, who also goes by Roebuck-Mills, according to state records, has not divorced Mills.
Bowen sentenced Roebuck to 17 years in prison in late November after she pleaded guilty to dealing meth as a Level 2 felony, which has a sentencing range of 10-30 years. The average sentence is 17.5 years. As part of a plea agreement with prosecutors, a second count of dealing meth was dismissed.
According Indiana Department of Correction records, Roebuck is currently at the Rockville Correctional Facility in Rockville, Ind. Her earliest possible release date is May 2032.