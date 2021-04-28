HAMMOND and WESTVILLE, Ind. — Purdue University Northwest’s (PNW) College of Technology will host a virtual GenCyber camp this summer.
This free advanced cybersecurity camp will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 12 to July 16 and a certificate will be awarded to participants upon successful completion.
High school students with coding experience from Northwest Indiana and the neighboring Chicago metropolitan area are invited to participate. The GenCyber camps will provide participants with a learner-centered, hands-on learning environment, to help participants learn cybersecurity fundamentals, GenCyber Six Cybersecurity Concepts, awareness education, and security practices in software, systems, network, application, cryptograph, and wireless technology. Each participant will receive a GenCyber t-shirt, a Raspberry Pi kit, and a USB thumb drive containing camp materials.
This camp is made possible by a grant from National Security Agency (NSA) and National Science Foundation (NSF) awarded to Tae-Hoon Kim, associate professor, Computer Information Technology and Ge Jin, co-principal investigator and professor of computer information technology and graphics, both of the PNW College of Technology.
Purdue Northwest is a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense Education jointly designated by NSA and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) based upon the curriculum of a bachelor of science degree in Computer Information Technology.
To register for the camp, visit www.pnw.edu/cyber-camp/.
