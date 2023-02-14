Marshall County Purdue Extension Health and Human Sciences is excited to offer an educational class on milk alternatives. Got Milk (Alternatives)? will feature information on various milk alternative options available. Karen Richey, Health and Human Science Educator will be able to discuss and answers questions regarding the different types of alternative milks and how they differ nutritionally. This class will be held on Thursday March 9, 2023 from 1:00-2:00PM at the Marshall County Council on Aging, 1305 W Harrison St, Plymouth, IN 46563. There is no cost to participate in this program. If you are interested in attending, please RSVP to 574-936-9904 by March 6th. For more information contact Karen Richey krichey@purdue.edu or call 574-935-8545.

