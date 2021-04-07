Let's embrace the pace of Pulaski County and invite others to join us! On the 2nd Saturday each month businesses, organizations, independent consultants, crafters, and artisans are encouraged to come together and offer a variety of opportunities for residents and visitors to spend the day and play in Pulaski County.
This opportunity to collaborate is a way to celebrate all that Pulaski County has to offer. We can highlight our slower pace and friendly faces. Indoor, outdoor, online, or in-person . . . if it can be done in Pulaski County on the 2nd Saturday of the month, we encourage you to invite others to enjoy it! A few ideas for consideration include: retail discounts (online or in person), volunteer opportunities for others to participate in, indoor and outdoor recreation, dining specials, fundraising events, and local events.
The kick-off date is April 10. Yes, that's right around the corner! But why should we wait to celebrate our home and heritage?
Let's encourage others to embrace the pace in Pulaski County by welcoming everyone with our genuine kindness and appreciation, excellent customer-service, and the many wonderful things to enjoy throughout our communities. We'd like to know how we can promote your business on this 2nd Saturday to encourage support and patronage. Do you have an activity, offer, or promotion you can share on April 10th? If so, please complete this form and your information will be published on the Pulaski County Tribe website.
The management of Pulaski County 2nd Saturday will be led by participants. Pulaski County Tribe will assist with promotion through publishing articles about the event and participants on pulaskicountytribe.com and hosting participant collaboration forums. The next participant forum is scheduled for April 22, 6 pm at Meadow Springs in Francesville, IN. Businesses, organizations, independent consultants, crafters, and artisans are encouraged to attend to plan future events.