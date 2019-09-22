CULVER — The Culver Town Council met for a regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, September 10. Members present were Richard West, Bill Cleavenger, Ginny Bess Munroe, Bill Githens and Joel Samuelson. Clerk-Treasurer Karen Heim and Town Manager Jonathan Leist were also present.
The Culver Town Council will meet Tuesday, September 24 for a public hearing on the 2020 budget. The 2020 budget adoption meeting date is scheduled for Tuesday, October 8 at 6:30 p.m.
The detailed notice to taxpayers is available online at www.budgetnotices.in.gov. Public notices have been printed as required by law.
Culver Union Township Fire Chief Terry Wakefield expressed gratitude for the support given for the new fire truck. He also requested that all those who pledged financial support submit their checks to the Culver Clerk-Treasurer Karen Heim as soon as possible so that the accounting for the new fire truck can be finalized.
Brian Welch and Jim Remner of East Shore Corporation attended the Culver Town Council meeting to provide updates on the intention and progress made to become a conservancy district.
In a letter to the Culver Town Council, Director of Culver Visitor’s Center Danielle Mavrick requested member Bill Cleavenger be held accountable for damage he caused while removing promotional event signage for the Culver Wine Fair and the Gift of Warmth.
Mavrick requested repair or replacement of the two large signs along with reimbursement for time and products spent repairing the signs.
Council members Rich West and Ginny Bess Munroe expressed disapproval of Cleavenger’s actions. The council had previously approved the placement of the signs with no member voting against. Cleavenger made no comment during the public meeting.
Mavrick emphasized her appreciation for the council as a whole in the letter, “As unfortunate as this mishap has been, I know that it’s not a reflection of our Town Council as a whole. I appreciate your time, and I appreciate all that our town council members do to support our small town! Working together is the key to making Culver better!”
Cleavenger confirmed in a follow-up phone call to the Culver Citizen on Thursday, September 12 that his actions were not a reflection of the council, apologizes, and confirmed that he intended to make proper restitution.
In a follow-up, Mavrick expressed her satisfaction with the response. “I have spoken with Mr Cleavenger by phone, and he has assured me that this won’t be an issue again. He acknowledged that he made a mistake, apologized for it, and let me know that he has plans for making it right. I can’t think of any better way to have resolved this issue. I look forward to my continued support of our town council, as I work closely with several of the members on various boards and projects, and, along with our town manager, I’m confident that Culver is in excellent hands.”