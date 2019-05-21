PLYMOUTH – A Pierceton woman will spend a half decade behind bars after she pleaded guilty to armed robbery during what was to be a drug deal in Tippecanoe in April 2018.
Marshall County Deputy Prosecutor Lynn Berndt said Kayleigh M. Eherenman, 25, pleaded guilty to that charge on Thursday in Marshall Superior Court I.
As part of an agreement with the prosecutor’s office, a charge of dealing methamphetamine was dismissed, Berndt said.
Judge Robert Bowen gave Eherenman a seven-year sentence as stipulated in the agreement. The judge ordered her to serve five years with the Indiana Department of Correction and suspended two years.
Bowen also ordered her to serve two years on probation once she’s released from IDOC custody, according to Berndt.
“The state agreed that the court would recommend the Recovery While Incarcerated program at the IDOC,” Berndt said via email last week, “and agreed that the court could consider a modification of the sentence if the (Eherenman) successfully completed that program.”
The prosecutor’s office charged Eherenman with armed robbery and dealing meth in May 2018.
The Marshall County Undercover Narcotics Investigation Team arrested Eherenman and Zarre A. Fitzpatrick, 21, of Warsaw, in early May 2018.
Prosecutors also charged Fitzpatrick with armed robbery and dealing meth.
Bowen sentenced him in November to 12 years on the armed robbery charge and three years on the dealing meth count as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors. The sentences will be served at the same time.
Fitzpatrick is currently serving his prison term at the Miami Correctional Facility. His earliest possible release date is in April 2027.
According to court documents:
Fitzpatrick and Eherenman met with a confidential informant in late April 2018 to sell the informant meth. During the transaction, however, Fitzpatrick drew a handgun and stole $200 in buy money that UNIT officers had given to the informant to make the purchase.
The robbery took place in Tippecanoe, but an exact address wasn’t stated in the court documents.
After the robbery, undercover officers followed the vehicle Fitzpatrick and Eherenman were in until it was pulled over by uniformed officers.
When officers searched the couple’s vehicle they discovered a .357 Magnum- and 9mm-replica BB guns inside the vehicle.
Officers also found the stolen money and a little under a gram of meth.