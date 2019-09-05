PLYMOUTH – A man labeled by the State of Indiana as a sexually violent predator for previous convictions of rape and child molestation now faces charges in Marshall County after he allegedly raped a woman at knifepoint with her toddler child present in August.
Marshall County Prosecutor Nelson Chipman said his office charged Michael K. Middaugh Sr., 49, with three counts of rape, and single counts of burglary, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and criminal confinement.
