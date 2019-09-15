MARSHALL COUNTY — The process to repair the Kline Levee has begun. The levee is located within the Maxinkuckee Wetland Conservation Area (WCA) which is owned by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and managed by Lake Maxinkuckee Environmental Council.
The Lake Maxinkuckee Environmental Fund committee launched a vigorous campaign to raise funds to repair the failing levee which purifies billions of gallons of water before it enters Lake Maxinkuckee.
Monetary donations to fund the repairs can be mailed to Lake Maxinkuckee Environmental Fund; P.O. Box 187, 116 N. Main St., Culver, IN, 46511. There is also a link to donate online at www.lakemax.org.
Director of Lake Maxinkuckee Environmental Council Kathy Clark said, “We can not start taking down the trees in the parking area or on the levee until October 1 when bat breeding season ends.” Though tree removal will not begin until October, S & L Group has already been gathering loomy soil to replace the muck soils for the project.
Temporarily closed to hunters
The DNR has closed the property temporarily to those holding an anterless deer license for the anterless deer fire arms season.
Wetland Signage
The signage posted at the entrance of the levee states:
‘The Maxinkuckee WCA parking and wetland level will be temporarily closed for public safety while the levee and spillway are replaced.
The Lake Maxinkuckee Environmental Council in cooperation with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources will be replacing the levee and spillway. The levee constructed in 1992 on Kline Ditch has experienced recent failures and is in disrepair. Replacement is required for a permanent solution.
Construction will begin in September and is expected to be completed by early winter, depending on weather conditions.
Public should use extra caution. Avoid the construction area which includes the parking areas and levee of the Maxinkuckee WCA.’
DNR Press Release
A press release issued this week by the DNR states:
‘Construction to replace a levee at the Maxinkuckee Wetland Conservation Area (WCA) will begin this month.
A 27-year old levee constructed on Kline Ditch has experienced recent failures. The current levee has been repaired many times in recent years, but replacement is required for a permanent solution. The wetland created by the levee will be lowered while the levee and spillway are being replaced. Once the new levee is complete, the wetland will be restored to previous levels.
The property will remain open during construction, which is expected to be completed by early winter. The public is being asked to avoid staging and construction areas until construction is complete.
The project is supported by a Lake and River Enhancement (LARE) grant awarded to the Lake Maxinkuckee Environmental Council. For more information about LARE, visit are.dnr.IN.gov.’
Contact information
Additional information or questions can be directed to Director of Lake Maxinkuckee Environmental Council Kathy Clark by emailing lmec@lakemax.org or calling 574-842-3686.
The Lake Maxinkuckee Environmental Council office is located at 116 N. Main St. in Culver.