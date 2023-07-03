The Probable Cause Affidavit (PCA) for the State of Indiana vs. David Andrew Tanner, Case Number: 50D03-2306-F5-000032, filed June 21, 2023, detailed the allegations against David Tanner.
Jack Beckley was the Supervising Investigator for the Office of the Indiana Attorney General, Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (MFCU). Beckley submitted the PCA which alleged the following crimes were committed by David Tanner in Marshall County, State of Indiana:
Practicing Medicine without a License, a Level 5 Felony I.C. 25-22.5-8-1; I.C. 25-22.5-8-2(a)
Practicing Nursing While License Suspended or Revoked, a Class B Misdemeanor I.C. 25-23-1-27(5)
According to the PCA, Beckley is the Drug Diversion Investigator for the Office of the Indiana Attorney General, Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (MFCU). Beckley serves as the Supervisor for the Drug Diversion Section within the MFCU. Beckley is a graduate of the 137th Session of the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy (ILEA) and served with the Hartford City Police Department from 1998 to 2013. While with the Hartford City Police Department, Beckley was a Detective/Lieutenant, responsible for reviewing and approving departmental case reports and for directing criminal investigations, including but not limited to, offenses related to scheduled and legend drugs within Blackford County. Beckley was assigned to a multi- jurisdictional drug task force and was directly involved in numerous drug investigations that involved drug diversion, fraud, theft of controlled substances, drug trafficking, and medical practitioners overprescribing controlled substances or prescribing without medical necessity. Beckley has received specialized training in managing such investigations, interview and interrogation, and evidence collection.
According to the PCA, Beckley participated in the investigation of the criminal offenses described in the affidavit. The statements contained in this affidavit are founded, in part, on information provided to Beckley through conversations or written statements and information from healthcare professional witnesses and witness statements from law enforcement officers with the Indiana State Police. Beckley believed these witnesses to be truthful and credible.
The PCA further stated that because the PCA was being submitted for the purposes of filing criminal charges, Beckley did not include all the facts that have been revealed during the investigation rather set forth only the facts that are believed to be necessary to establish the required foundation for probable cause.
According to the PCA, David A. Tanner was born on January 25, 1968. He was a Registered Nurse (RN), License Number 28124981A, and was licensed in the State of Indiana on July 13, 1994. This license expired October 31, 2003. He was employed by Nurse Practitioner Daniel Tanner, dba Concierge Medicine of Marshall County, during the time of this investigation.
According to the PCA, Concierge Medicine of Marshall County is located at 105 Water Street, Plymouth, Marshall County, Indiana. According to the Office of the Secretary of State of Indiana, Articles of Organization for Concierge Medicine of Marshall County LLC were filed and certified on January 22, 2016.
According to the PCA, per Indiana Code, "registered nurse" means a person who holds a valid license issued under IC 25-23-1 or IC 25-42 and who bears primary responsibility and accountability for nursing practices based on specialized knowledge, judgment, and skill derived from the principles of biological, physical, and behavioral sciences.
According to the PCA, David A. Tanner’s license to practice nursing was Indefinitely Suspended by the Indiana State Board of Nursing on January 7, 2005.
According to the PCA, on August 19, 2020, Beckley was assigned to investigate a complaint involving Concierge Medicine of Marshall County. The complainant, or Source of Information (“SOI”), stated that NP Daniel Tanner currently owns Concierge Medicine of Marshall County. He had been out of the office for periods of time and during his absences his brother, identified as David A. Tanner, has been running the medical practice, prescribing medications, and ordering tests under Dan Tanner's licensed credentials. David Tanner is not a lawfully licensed healthcare provider. The complainant explained that David’s nursing License had been “revoked”. David Tanner and Dan Tanner are telling patients that David is an "acute care provider". This SOI is a licensed medical professional in the State of Indiana.
According to the PCA, on August 26, 2020, Beckley met with this SOI. This SOI reiterated their initial complaint. The SOI added that this medical practice would routinely “pass” people getting the required CDL physical examination that would otherwise not be “passed” by any other duly qualified provider authorized to conduct these exams. This SOI advised that they believe patients are being negligently misdiagnosed by both David and Daniel Tanner. Of the most serious allegation of malpractice was a patient familiar to this SOI. This patient was not properly treated and was diagnosed with having diverticulitis and was diagnosed as such based upon nothing more than stomach aches. There were supposedly no tests or anything resembling “best practice” when treating someone for such symptoms. This patient was later diagnosed with stomach cancer.
According to the PCA, on August 31, 2020, Beckley was able to retrieve screen shots purportedly from a group text message thread involving employees in this medical practice. These screen shots seemed to corroborate the original complaint in this matter. Based upon information collected it was determined that a Covert Detail would be the next phase of this investigation. A collaborative investigation was formed which would include the Indiana State Police (ISP).
According to the PCA, on March 4, 2021, the team conducted a joint Undercover Operation at Concierge Medicine of Marshall County, located at 105 Water Street in Plymouth, IN. The UC officer entered the office at 9:47 a.m.. This visit required a $40 cash payment up front. At 10:07 a.m. a male entered the room and identified himself as David, verbally presented himself as being a nurse, and stated, "I run the clinic here on Wednesdays and Fridays so if you come in on those days you'll be seeing me."
According to the PCA, this male subject was identified by the UC officer as David Tanner. David Tanner commenced to perform an assessment on the UC officer. David Tanner began performing nursing duties such as taking vitals, recommending medications, and providing medical opinions. David remained with the UC officer approximately 9 minutes and left the room at 10:16 a.m.. At 10:31 a.m. a male and female entered the room and met the UC. They were identified as Dan Tanner, the owner and Nurse Practitioner in the office, and a “student” who was later identified as Tori Prendergast. Dan Tanner and Tori Prendergast began their examination. The exam began with Dan Tanner explaining membership into his practice, essentially marketing his business. Dan Tanner, at one point, recommended the Kroger Pharmacy for filling prescriptions he may write. Dan Tanner remained in the exam room until 10:37 a.m. at which time he left the UC officer with Tori Prendergast who finished with the assessment. Prendergast finished the exam at 10:40 a.m.. The UC officer left the office at 10:42 a.m.
According to the PCA, a second Covert Detail was conducted on May 14, 2021. The UC officer (UC) entered the office at 9:51 a.m. and met with David Tanner at 9:53 a.m. UC recognized David as being the same person who attended to him during the last undercover detail in this office. David immediately began assessing, diagnosing, and developing a treatment plan for ailment presented by the officer.
According to the PCA, the team was aware that the APN / owner of this medical office, Daniel Tanner, was out of this particular office every Wednesday afternoon and all day on Fridays. Intel indicated that David Tanner would routinely order prescription drugs under Daniel Tanners DEA registration number. UC presented with a sore shoulder. David discussed “deltoid muscle fatigue” as well as carpal tunnel syndrome and “tennis elbow”. David also went over range of motion issues with UC. David covered many different possible reasons and diagnoses related to the problem mentioned by UC. UC asked about medication. David stated an anti-inflammatory was possible, but they would not prescribe opioids. David recommended naproxen and a steroid, to which he advised he would prescribe one, 8 days’ worth, and then see where they were at after this prescription runs out. David made his diagnosis, stating that he was fairly certain UC had “muscle fatigue”.
According to the PCA, at approximately 10:04 a.m. David stated that Daniel Tanner was in Rochester every Wednesday afternoon and every Friday and added that they do “nurse visits” on those days as they are the only ones in the office at that time. David confirmed he would send the prescription to the Kroger in South Bend that UC requested. At approximately 10:08 a.m. UC left the office.
According to the PCA, on Monday, May 17, 2021, UC picked up his prescriptions that were ordered by David Tanner from a Kroger at 4526 Western Ave in South Bend, IN. The prescriptions were for Dexamethasone 4mg, Naproxen 500 mg, and Methocarbamol 750 mg. The Prescriber noted on the prescriptions was APN Daniel Tanner.
According to the PCA, this investigation reveals that on May 14, 2021, David Tanner did knowingly practice medicine without holding a license or permit to do so, to wit: David Tanner did engage in the diagnosis, treatment, correction, or prevention of any disease, ailment, defect, injury, infirmity, deformity, pain, or other condition of a human being and did engage in the suggestion, recommendation, or prescription or administration of any form of treatment, without limitation in violation of I.C. 25-22.5-8-1 and I.C. 25-22.5-8-2(a).
According to the PCA, this investigation reveals that on March 4, 2021, and / or May 14, 2021, David Tanner did knowingly and intentionally practice nursing as a registered nurse and did so without being lawfully licensed to do so, a violation of I.C. 25-23-1-27(5).
It was stated, in the PCA submitted by Beckley, “I swear, under the penalty for perjury as specified by I.C. 35-44.1-2-1 that the foregoing is true to the best of my information and belief.” /s/ Jack Beckley. Jack Beckley, Diversion Investigator Supervisor Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, Indiana Attorney General
According to public record, David Tanner was booked at 11:01 a.m. on Thursday, June 22 for Felony Warrant W202300508 at the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department and charged with:
25-23-1-27 BM - Nursing License Violations (AWCT-SUP3)
25-22.5-8-2 L5 - Unlawful Practice of Medicine / Osteopathic Medicine (AWCT-SUP3)
According to public record, David Tanner was released on cash bond paid in the amount of $1505.00 set by Marshall County Superior Court No. 3 Judge Matthew Sarber, Thursday, June 22 at 12:03 p.m. David’s initial hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, July 18 at 8:30 a.m.
Readers are reminded that charging information supported by an affidavit of probable cause is a mere allegation that a crime has been committed and there is only probably cause to believe a crime has been committed. They are presumed innocent throughout the proceedings and entitled to be represented by counsel and entitled to a trial by jury at which the State is obligated to provide proof beyond a reasonable doubt before a judgment of guilt may be made.
Photo Provided by Marshall County Sheriff’s Department: David Andrew Tanner