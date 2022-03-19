BREMEN—Bruce Jennings, the principal at Bremen High School (BHS), reported on the senior status at the last school board meeting, as requested at the January board meeting. Per current numbers, the graduating class is 145, which includes eight foreign exchange students. “If it holds true at 145, that will be the largest graduating class in the history of the school, I believe,” Jennings said. Eleven students will be graduating early, and approximately 12 students are at risk of not graduating with their classmates.
Of that number, half of them are striving for a Core 40 Diploma. “Safety nets (interventions) are being implemented to try to catch these students to prevent a hard landing as they fall,” explained Jennings.
According to the report, it is not uncommon this time of year to have six to 12 seniors at BHS who may not graduate on time. The administration will be running those students through Edgenuity Credit Recovery, a self-paced learning and pretesting software that will help determine what the students have mastered according to state and national standards. “Hopefully that will help,” said Jennings. “But there’s a couple kids who may not graduate on time regardless of that. And that sometimes happens: they don’t get their diploma until late summertime or early fall.”
This year, graduation is set for May 27. With that date coming quickly, BHS is doing all they can to help everyone graduate. “Each year, BHS staff members strive for a 100% graduation rate; however, it is certainly an annual challenge to get some students to fall across the finish line and successfully complete this chapter of their life by earning a high school diploma,” Jennings explained.