Rochester man arrested for Operating While Intoxicated and Operating a Vehicle Endangering
Content Provided
On March 19th, 2023, at approximately 2:47 pm, an Officer with the Marshall County Sheriff's Department responded to a property damage accident on 16C Rd and Queen Rd. The driver was identified as Jesus Cruz Gutierrez, age 40, of Rochester, Indiana. During the crash investigation, the officer discovered that the driver was exhibiting signs of alcohol intoxication. Mr. Cruz was transported to the Marshall County Jail and booked for Operating a Vehicle while intoxicated and Operating a Vehicle Endangering.
Readers are reminded that charging information supported by an affidavit of probable cause is merely an allegation that a crime has been committed and that there is only probable cause to believe a crime has been committed. They are presumed innocent throughout the proceedings and are entitled to be represented by counsel and entitled to a trial by jury at which the State is obligated to provide proof beyond a reasonable doubt before a judgment of guilt may be made.
Wanted man arrested in Culver
Content Provided
On Monday, March 20, 2023, the Marshall County Sheriff's Department obtained information that Hunter Matthew Charles, age 26, was hiding out in an apartment complex located in Culver, Indiana. Hunter M. Charles was wanted in Madison County, Indiana for Criminal Confinement, Delaware County, Indiana for Fraud, a Level 6 Felony, and Marion County, Indiana for Resisting Law Enforcement, Unlawful Possession of a Syringe and Possession of Paraphernalia. Hunter was taken into custody without incident. Hunter will be held by Marshall County Sheriff's Department upon transport to the jurisdiction. Culver Police Department along with the Indiana State Police assisted in locating and apprehending Hunter Charles.
Readers are reminded that charging information supported by an affidavit of probable cause is merely an allegation that a crime has been committed and that there is only probable cause to believe a crime has been committed. They are presumed innocent throughout the proceedings and are entitled to be represented by counsel and entitled to a trial by jury at which the State is obligated to provide proof beyond a reasonable doubt before a judgment of guilt may be made.
Pedestrian sustained multiple injuries in vehicular crash
Content Provided
On March 17, 2023 at approximately 11:10 pm, Marshall County 911 received a call about a vehicle that had collided with a pedestrian on Michigan Rd in the area of 2C Rd. The driver of the vehicle was heading north to Lakeville when he collided with the pedestrian. The pedestrian was alert and responsive at the scene but sustained multiple injuries. He was transported to Memorial Hospital for his injuries. The occupants of the vehicle were not injured. The accident is still under investigation.
Readers are reminded that charging information supported by an affidavit of probable cause is merely an allegation that a crime has been committed and that there is only probable cause to believe a crime has been committed. They are presumed innocent throughout the proceedings and are entitled to be represented by counsel and entitled to a trial by jury at which the State is obligated to provide proof beyond a reasonable doubt before a judgment of guilt may be made.
Two men arrested on full extradition warrants
Content Provided
On March 18, 2023 at approximately 7:48 P.M. A Marshall County K-9 Deputy performed a traffic stop on a vehicle on US 31 in the area of 4a Rd. Upon further investigation the deputy found that the driver, Stanley West, and one of the occupants, George Bogue, of the vehicle had full extradition warrants through various states. There were placed into custody and transported to the Marshall County Jail pending transport to their respective states for their warrants.
Readers are reminded that charging information supported by an affidavit of probable cause is merely an allegation that a crime has been committed and that there is only probable cause to believe a crime has been committed. They are presumed innocent throughout the proceedings and are entitled to be represented by counsel and entitled to a trial by jury at which the State is obligated to provide proof beyond a reasonable doubt before a judgment of guilt may be made.