WASHINGTON – On Wednesday, President Donald J. Trump entered the history books by becoming the first president in U.S. history to become impeached twice. The House voted 232 to 197 to impeach the President one week after a protest at the Capitol Building turned violent, forcing the House of Representatives and Senate to delay the certification of the Electoral College votes and recess.
Ten Republicans joined every Democrat to impeach the President for “incitement of insurrection.”
The articles of impeachment stated that the President “engaged in high Crimes and Misdemeanors by inciting violence against the Government of the United States.” The articles go on to say that on Jan. 6, pursuant to the 12th Amendment to the Constitution of the United States, the Vice President of the United States, the House of Representatives, and the Senate met at the United States Capitol for a Joint Session of Congress to count the votes of the Electoral College. Shortly before the joint session, the President addressed a crowd at the Ellipse in Washington, DC. At that crowd, he “reiterated false claims” that he won the election.
“He also willfully made statements that, in context, encouraged – and foreseeably resulted in – lawless action at the Capitol, such as: ‘if you don’t fight like hell you’re not going to have a country anymore’. Thus incited by President Trump, members of the crowd he had addressed, in an attempt to, among other objectives, interfere with the Joint Session’s solemn constitutional duty to certify the results of the 2020 Presidential election, unlawfully breached and vandalized the Capitol, injured and killed law enforcement personnel, menaced Members of Congress, the Vice President, and Congressional personnel, and engaged in other violent, deadly, destructive, and seditious acts,” state the articles.
Even though President Trump has been impeached, it most likely won’t result in removal from office. In a statement given by U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), the process would take longer than the President has left in his term.
“Even if the Senate process were to begin this week and move promptly, no final verdict would be reached until after President Trump had left office,” stated McConnell. “In light of this reality I believe it will best serve our nation if Congress and the executive branch spend the next seven days completely focused on facilitating a safe inauguration and an orderly transfer of power to the incoming Biden administration.”